14 burnt to death in Kano auto crash

THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Kano state chapter has said that 14 passengers were burnt to death on Gaya-Wudil road in an accident involving a Toyota Hummer bus and a Hyundai jeep.

Kano FRSC Sector Commander, Zubairu Mato, disclosed on Tuesday that road safety officials arrived at the scene of the accident that occurred at Rege village by Antukuwani, on Kano–Gaya road at 7.45 pm.

According to him, the bus with registration number, GML 102 TA belonging to Kano Line was coming from Gombe State when it collided with the jeep, at about 7.30 pm on Sunday night.

He added that: “14 passengers were burnt to death on the spot with six others injured in the accident.”

The FRSC commander attributed the accident to overspeeding and dangerous overtaking.

He urged drivers to always ensure the use of speed limit devices and avoid dangerous overtaking.

