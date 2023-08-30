Barely 24 hours after removed by military junta, the ousted president of Gabon, Ali Bongo Ondimba has for the first time from detention begged the world to make noise over his fate.

Bongo who is being held in confinement in the residence within the presidential palace in the nation’s capital in a secret video that has since been doing rounds on social media also lamented the fate of his son and wife who he said are being held in separate locations.

“My name is Ali Bongo Ondimba, President of Gabon. I am sending a message to all friends that we have all over the world, to tell them to make noise, to make noise,” distressed Bango was quoted saying in the 50 seconds video clip.

