The Ondo State Police Command paraded three suspects who were involved in the killing of Naval Sub-Lieutenant Samuel Ayomide Akingbohunmi.

The suspects confessed to using an iron rod to hit the naval officer in his testicles and head during an altercation.

The suspects were identified as Johnson Adeleke (20), Sambo Ayomide (20), and Shagari Francis (17). They explained that the deceased, who was attached to Navy Secondary School, Imeri, was killed in Idoani after a minor disagreement escalated.

One of the suspects, Ayomide Sambo, aged 20, provided details on how the young naval officer was killed. He explained that Akingbohunmi assaulted his friend, Johnson Adeleke, by slapping and headbutting him during a dispute over the right of way. After some people intervened and settled the matter, they followed the naval officer to a junction and attacked him with an iron rod.

Sambo revealed that he and his accomplices overpowered the deceased, who eventually gave up during the fight. They attempted to flee the community but were apprehended by community leaders who handed them over to the security agents.

According to Sambo, “We were on our way to collect a power bank when we encountered the naval officer. He was coming from the opposite direction, and the portion he was coming from was bad. We were both trying to take a good path when my friend used his shoulder to shove the officer. In annoyance, the naval officer slapped him and also gave him a headbutt. We started to beg the naval officer. After the naval officer had left, my friend said he was fake military personnel.”

He further explained, “It was then that we took a bike and traced him to the junction and challenged him. The naval officer and my friend started fighting. It was in the process that I picked up an iron rod and began to hit him with it. My friend also collected the iron rod from me and started hitting him. But the two of my friends are now denying it and saying that I was the only one that hit him with the iron rod.”

Johnson Adeleke, another suspect, denied involvement in the beating and killing of the officer, stating that he accidentally bumped into the naval officer while trying to remove his power bank. He claimed that Ayomide was the one who attacked the officer with the iron rod.

The third suspect, Shagari Francis (17), claimed innocence and stated that he was merely following the others. He was arrested when his mother took him to the station to inquire if he was involved.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmi Odunlami, explained that the suspects were apprehended through joint efforts. The police are still searching for the motorbike rider who transported the suspects to the location where they attacked the naval officer.

Odunlami stated, “Currently, three suspects are in custody, and in the course of interrogation, we realized that one Ayomide Sambo was one of those mobilized to the scene, and when he got there, he carried an iron rod, hit him on his head and his testicles, and started stoning him. Later, he became unconscious, and he was rushed to the hospital in the town, where he was confirmed dead by the Doctor.”





She assured that the suspects would soon be arraigned in court.

