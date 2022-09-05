Headies 2022: BUJU (BNXN) wins next rated award ahead of Zinoleesky, Ruger, others

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, Daniel Benson, known professionally as BNXN and formerly known as Buju, has emerged the winner of the highly rated ‘Next Rated’ award at this year’s ceremony.

The ‘Kilometer’ hitmaker won the highly decorated award ahead of Ayra Starr, Zinoleesky, Lojay and Ruger who were also nominated for the top prize.

While receiving his award at the event that took place in Atlanta, United States of America, BNXN extended his appreciation to everyone who has been supporting his music and craft.

For winning the decorated award, BNXN will be going home with the 2022 Bentley Bentayga which is the prize for the award.

Buju BNXN wins means he will be joining the elite league of headies next rated award winners which include Reekado Banks, Mayorkun, Rema and Omay Lay.

