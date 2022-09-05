Headies 2022: Wizkid wins 5 awards, becomes most decorated artiste

Nigerian Grammy Award-winning Afrobeats artiste, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has become the most decorated artiste in the history of the Headies Awards after winning five awards in the 2022 edition.

The ‘Essence’ singer has embedded his name in the history book of the Headies after taking his tally of the Headies awards to 15, becoming the first person to do so since the inception of the award in 2007.

The artiste who was nominated in 10 categories for this year’s edition won 5 of the nominations. All thanks to his Made in Lagos album and global hit song ‘Essence’ featuring Nigerian songstress, Tems.

Wizkid won the song of the year for (Essence) ft Tems, best collaboration (Essence) ft Tems, best R&B single (Essence) ft Tems, best Afrobeats album (Made in Lagos ) and Album of the year (Made in Lagos deluxe edition) at the Glamour Event Centre, in Atlanta, United States.

The superstar, who was absent at the event, was represented by his manager, Sunday Are, who expressed appreciation on behalf of the artiste to the organizer of the event and the fans of the Afrobeats star.

This is coming a few hours after the legendary rapper, Kanye West declared Wizkid’s song ‘Essence’ has the Best ever in music history.

Kanye West on Saturday, September 4, 2022 took to his Instagram page to post the song cover and posted, “Best song in the history of music to date.”

