The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has said that crime rate can be controlled by harmonising national identity.

The Minister stated this on Saturday at the 5th National Identity Day Celebration, organized by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in Abuja.

He said NIMC has joined with other sister agencies in not only improving access by the general public to services like passport acquisition and renewal but also the likes of efficient border security technology, effective handling of insecurity around the country, protection of critical national assets and infrastructure, reformation and reintegration of rehabilitated offenders in the society as well as improved emergency and fire response times.

Tunji-Ojo said with a database of over 100 million National Identification Numbers in the National Identity Database (NIDB), NIMC provided essential access to attaining this goal along with other major stakeholders.

“I have stated that the harmonization and management of national identity is a major means of mitigating and controlling crime as well as for national development. With a database of over 100 million National Identification Numbers in the National Identity Database, NIDB, NIMC provided essential access to attaining this goal along with other major stakeholders.

“We are all stakeholders in ensuring the successful implementation of positive policies regarding national identity as it affects government social safety net and financial inclusion programmes”, the Minister added.

In her address, the Acting Director General/ CEO of NIMC, Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote said World Identity Day holds exceptional importance as it provides stakeholders with an opportunity to reflect on identity’s pivotal role in society.

She said identity is more than a mere card or a number; it symbolizes the citizen’s existence, entitlements, and place within society.

Coker-Odusote said identity unlocks access to essential services, social benefits, and personal and economic growth pathways.

“At the National Identity Management Commission, our vision remains unwavering: to provide every citizen and legal resident with a digital primary identity, making it a universal reference point.

“As we celebrate World Identity Day today, we must also acknowledge the challenges that lie ahead. Ensuring universal access to a trusted identity, regardless of background or circumstances, demands innovation, unwavering dedication, and global collaboration.





“In the face of emerging technologies and evolving threats, we must remain vigilant in safeguarding the integrity and security of identity systems. While embracing digital transformation, we must prioritize the principles of privacy and data protection. Above all, we must be inclusive, leaving no one behind as we endeavor to provide identity solutions for all.

“As we peer into the future, I reaffirm our unswerving commitment to the cause of identity management. Let us labor diligently to fortify the bonds of trust between citizens and their governments. Let us harness the potential of identity to propel economic development, foster social inclusion, and champion justice and human rights”, she said.

The NIMC boss further stated that Nigeria’s journey towards a robust Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) is emblematic of its commitment to harnessing the power of digital technology for the betterment of its citizens especially in the provision of social services

“So as we continue to develop our DPI, we have to keep in mind that it holds the potentials to transforming lives, improving public services, and driving inclusive growth in a vast country as ours in such a way that we would be seen as a prominent player in Africa’s digital revolution.

“However, addressing existing challenges and ensuring equitable access to digital resources will be key to realizing these potentials”, she added

The theme of this year’s Identity Day Celebration is ‘Identity as a Catalyst for Nigeria’s Development-Examining the Role of Identity in Key Government Programmes of Society Net, Financial Inclusion, Promotion of Good Governance and Transparency’.

