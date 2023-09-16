As part of the effort to streamline and improve the disbursement of monthly pensions to retired police officers, the Pension Transaction Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has announced the commencement of a comprehensive sanitisation exercise in Sokoto.

According to PTAD, this initiative aimed at ensuring a more efficient pension payment system is scheduled to take place from Monday, Sept. 18, to Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in various locations across Sokoto State.

The sanitisation process, according to a statement signed and made available to newsmen by Garba Muhammad, the Chairman police retiree in the state, is a critical step towards enhancing the welfare of retired police personnel which will be held at the Secretariats of Sokoto North, Wamakko, and Tambuwal local governments, starting at 10:00 a.m. each day.

“The primary objective of this initiative is to verify and update the pension records of police retirees, ensuring that their pension payments are accurate and timely.

“Therefore, pensioners are strongly advised to attend the sanitisation exercise at the designated locations, as this will play a crucial role in streamlining their monthly pension disbursements.

“Moreover, the process will benefit the pensioners and contribute to a more accountable and reliable pension management system.”

