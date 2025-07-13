Handling Disappointment (I)

“Unrelenting disappointment leaves you heartsick, but a sudden good break can turn life around.” — Proverbs 13:12 (Message)

Sometimes in life you will hit certain junctions where your hopes will be dashed. Times when what you expect will not happen and what you don’t expect will happen. This is the time called disappointment.

“Everyone experiences times of frustration and distress over unfulfilled plans or dreams. When things don’t go the way we hope, it is normal to feel disappointment. But we must be careful how we deal with that feeling, because if we remain in a state of disappointment for too long, it can turn into discouragement, despair, and even depression.” — Joyce Meyer

Disappointment is the feeling of sadness or displeasure caused by the non-fulfillment of our hopes or expectations.

“Disappointment is one of those emotions that can quickly spiral out of control. Whether it’s getting passed over for a promotion or feeling underappreciated at home, we all encounter difficult situations on a daily basis—many of which can lead us to question our abilities in the workplace or even our self-worth.” — Brett Surbey

Disappointment is the defeat, failure and crashing of hope/expectation.

“Disappointment is feeling unhappy because someone or something was not as good as you hoped or expected. When we feel unhappy because our hopes and expectations are unfulfilled, we experience a feeling of sadness or disappointment.” — Maggie Wooll

In life, you will experience dashed hopes, deflated expectations, and regret, so you must learn to handle disappointment to avoid:

Bitterness Despondence Discouragement Disillusionment Despair

Disappointment, if not adequately handled, will ultimately lead to weakening or poisoning of your ability to make your life count. It will discourage you, your drive will weaken, your resolve will be punctured.

You will have trust issues. Your zeal will be hindered.

Disappointment, if not well handled, will lead to heart sickness, emotional crises, depression, sadness, bitterness, mistrust, and anger.

“Unrelenting disappointment leaves you heartsick, but a sudden good break can turn life around.” — Proverbs 13:12 (Message)

We must learn to handle and deal with disappointment.

Know it is common to man, so there is nothing wrong with you—just know how to handle it.

Resolve never to allow anything or anybody to steal or affect your joy and peace.

Give people allowance—they might disappoint. Implicit trust in anyone is dangerous. Implicit (unquestionable or unreserved absolute) trust is setting you up for disappointment. Man will always be man; only God is infallible.

Effective communication will minimize misunderstanding and consequently disappointment.

Diligent and effective planning: plan with every possibility in mind. Envisage loopholes, eventualities. Develop foresight.

“A prudent man foreseeth the evil, and hideth himself: but the simple pass on, and are punished.” — Proverbs 22:3

To be continued