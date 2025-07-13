ADC Coalition can’t go far to unseat Tinubu — Gbajabiamila 

Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has reacted to the formation of coalition forces aimed at unseating the incumbent President at the 2027 general elections.

Gbajabiamila, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, described the coalition as an opposition that is good for democracy, but expressed belief that they cannot go far.

The President’s Chief of Staff said this after casting his ballot at Saturday’s local government election in Lagos State, stating that President Tinubu desired effective governance at the grassroots.

“I have performed my civic duty at my polling unit situated at Elizabeth Fowler Nursery and Primary School in Surulere, Lagos.

“The local government is crucial in any democracy. If the local government system is as effective as desired by the President, it should be the closest to the people at the grassroots, addressing their basic needs,” he said in a post via his X account.

Gbajabiamila, however, gave a reason he believed that the coalition, despite its political figures, cannot achieve the presidency.

“On the formation of a coalition, it’s healthy for democracy to have opposition and I am not sure they can go far in achieving their target as the President’s performance towers high,” he added.

Tribune Online reports that the opposition coalition recently adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a political platform to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), particularly its possible presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in 2027.

The ADC Coalition, which include many notable politicians, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi; former governors Nasir El-Rufai and Rotimi, defunct CPC bigwigs and others across party lines, has chosen former Senate President David Mark and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as its interim Chairman and National Secretary respectively.

