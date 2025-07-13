MFM Praise and Worship team holds 24-hour praise programme

The Praise and Worship Team of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) is set to hold a 24-hour praise programme from 12 pm on July 18 to 12 pm on July 19, at the Grace Hall of the Ministry’s International Headquarters in Onike, Sabo-Yaba, Lagos.

A news release issued by Pastor Pius Oragwu, Chairman of the MFM Praise and Worship Association, stated that this program is a celebration of joy and an opportunity to praise and worship God wholeheartedly, offering what is referred to as “High Praises” as He alone is worthy of such honour.

Oragwu described the event as part of the vision of the Ministry’s General Overseer, Dr. D. K. Olukoya, aimed at fostering deeper experience in the presence of God through extended hours of praise and worship. The program will express gratitude for God’s goodness and mercies toward individuals and MFM Ministries globally, offering unending thanksgiving for His faithfulness in all circumstances.

The event will feature over 30 major praise teams from MFM Ministries in Lagos and Ogun States, including eight vibrant youth praise teams, seven robust teams from the MFM International Headquarters, and 14 special music acts and solo performances.

To enhance the program, 30 prophets have been invited to offer prophetic blessings, declarations, and encouragement to attendees, ensuring that participants experience a powerful encounter with God. As Oragwu indicated, “God Almighty will certainly perform great deeds among us, saving souls, healing the sick, and delivering His children, in Jesus’ name.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: Online reports linking Shettima’s remarks to Rivers crisis false — Presidency

The statement concluded with an invitation to all: “We encourage everyone to join us and experience the presence of God. Participants will leave transformed; God Almighty will bring about a significant, positive change in their lives, in Jesus’ name.”