Hajj savings scheme will solve operational challenges ― NAHCON boss

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, has declared that the recently launched Hajj Savings Scheme will not only solve 60 per cent of Hajj operation challenges but also boost Nigeria’s economy.

Hassan stated this in Abuja, on Friday, at a press briefing to mark one year in office of the fourth board of the commission, adding that the scheme would also provide employment for the youth.

According to him, in less than three months of launching the Hajj Savings Scheme, a good number of Muslims had keyed into it, adding that it had come to stay in Nigeria.

“I want to assure you that Hajj Savings Scheme has come to stay in Nigeria and with the scheme on the ground, 60 per cent of Hajj operations perennial challenges will be solved.

“Nigeria Hajj authorities will have enough time to plan well ahead of time for Hajj operations. This single achievement will allow for sanity in the performance of Hajj.

“By the time the scheme matures fully, it will boost and invigorate our national economy and provide employment for our youths,” the NAHCON boss said.

He stated that the scheme, which had since been launched in Kano, Lagos, Benin and Abakaliki, was the baby nurtured by the past leadership of the commission, adding that his board only moved it to the advanced stage.

Having studied Hajj operations in Nigeria, Hassan declared that his board concluded that, “the actualisation of the establishment of the Hajj Savings Scheme in the country is the only lasting panacea to Hajj affordability and successful operations.”

The NAHCON CEO informed that Nigeria was waiting for an official pronouncement from Saudi Arabian authorities on whether Hajj would happen this year.

According to Hassan, “the current situation is that Saudi up till date has not released any official statement with regards to whether Hajj 2021 will take place or not but from our expectations and hopes, with the recent procurement of Covid-19 vaccination, there is hope for Hajj 2021 to take place in full performance.”

He informed that there was high hope for Nigeria to be among countries to participate in Hajj this year, adding that the country was not listed by the Saudi authorities among those having higher risk and banned from Umrah participation.

Based on this, the NAHCON chairman disclosed that the commission was making all necessary preparations for this year’s Hajj operation even though that it was sure yet of the number to be allocated to the country by Saudi Arabia.

He informed that the commission had got the assurance of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 that when Hajj was near, intending pilgrims would be given Covid-19 vaccine.

Hassan, however, submitted that the commission would not compel any Nigerians to take the Covid-19 vaccine, saying that, “if Saudi insists that vaccine is part of conditions for Hajj, those who refused to be vaccinated will be asked to go back home.”

