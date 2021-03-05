WAEC cancels, reschedules Literature-in English exam

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has cancelled all the three Literature-in-English papers that Nigerian candidates in the ongoing 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates (First Series) sat for.

The organisation has also rescheduled the affected papers, namely, Literature-in-English 2(Prose), Literature-in- English 1(Objective) and Literature-in-English 3(Drama and Poetry) for Thursday, March 11, between 9.30am and 5.30 pm.

The Head of Public Affairs Department of WAEC Nigeria, Mr Demianus Ojijeogu, made the announcement in a statement, on Friday.

But he did not give details as to what informed the cancellation nor why only Nigerian candidates were affected by the development.

