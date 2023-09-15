THE National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has paid tribute to a renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Abubakar Gero Argungu, who died last week.

Sheikh Argungu passed away in Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State, during an illness. His death was announced by the leader of the Jama’atu Izalatil Bidi’a Wa’ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau.

A statement by NAHCON’s Deputy Director, Information and Publication, Mousa Ubandawaki, stated that the commission, in a condolence letter personally signed by the chairman, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, described the late cleric as a champion of Islam who will be missed by the entire Muslim ummah.

NAHCON, according to the statement, said in the letter: “With deep sense of loss and sorrow but with total submission to the Will of Almighty Allah that we received the sad news of the death of our beloved scholar, Sheikh Abubakar Gero Argungu which occurred on Wednesday, 6th September, 2023.

“The late Sheikh Argungu was no doubt a renowned scholar and da’wah activist not only in Kebbi, his state of origin, but throughout Nigeria. We particularly noted his immense contributions and selfless services to Kebbi State pilgrims as well as the entire Nigerian pilgrims. We besiege Almighty Allah to forgive him and elevate his station among those who are guided, send him among the path of those who came before and enlarge for him his grave and shed light upon him in aljanat firdaus Amen.

“On behalf of the management and staff of the commission, we hereby express our heartfelt condolence to his entire family, the Jama’atu Izalatil Bidi’a Wa’ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), and the Muslim Ummah at large. We pray Almighty Allah to grant all the fortitude to bear this great loss. Amen.”

