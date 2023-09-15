A lot of intending pilgrims have begun making deposits with the Oyo State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board ahead of the 2024 hajj, the chairman of the board, Sheikh Hashim Atere, has said.

Atere therefore implored others who wish to embark on the spiritual journey through the board to start making deposits into any of the designated bank accounts of the board for convenience pending the official announcement of the actual hajj fare for next year by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

Atere gave the assurance that there would be no favoritism or discrimination, as intending pilgrims would be attended to on a first-come-first-served basis.

The scholar, who reiterated the board’s commitment to the welfare of pilgrims from the state, promised that the board under his leadership will record a tremendous success in its operation.

He stated that the board had commenced in earnest preparations for the 2024 and plans would soon be rolled out for intending pilgrims.

NAHCON had allocated 1,386 seats to Oyo State for next year’s hajj. The allocation to Oyo and other states of the federation followed a meeting last week at the Hajj House, Abuja, between the NAHCON management led by the chairman, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassn, and the chief executives of state pilgrims welfare agencies, boards and commissions for the review of the 2023 hajj operations and for charting a way forward to 2024.

