Gunmen strike in Plateau, kill miner, farmer, 5 others

Gunmen struck again on Monday in three communities in Plateau State and killed seven people.

A source close to Kwall community in Bassa Local Government Area of the state disclosed that four youths were ambushed and killed by the gunmen in the early hours of Monday while returning from a social event.

The source said: “The four of them were on two motorcycles returning from a social function when the gunmen ambushed them at Kwall village and killed them. The remains of the four were later discovered by those going to their farms who then alerted the community.”

Also, a resident of Miango community in Bassa Local Government, Abdullahi Yusuf, was also killed in his house in the early hour of Monday.

A family member who spoke on condition of anonymity said the gunmen forced themselves into his house at about 5:00 a.m. when the man and his family members were still in bed, adding that they shot him at close range and ensured that he died before they left.

Also at Naraguta in Jos North Local Government Area, a miner, Mallam Ali Shekara, was shot dead by gunmen at his residence at about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Also, a farmer, Mr Michael Daya, was shot dead at his farm at Shimlang in Mangu Local Government Area of the state on Monday.

One of his relations, Bala Ibrahim, who confirmed the incident, said the gunmen came into the farm at about 7:45 a.m. probably to steal potatoes but met the owner of the farm who challenged them, adding that in the process, one of them pulled out a gun and shot him dead.

According to Ibrahim, the incident has been reported to Mangu Divisional Police Station while the body of the victim deposited as General Hospital in the local government.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relation Officer, ASP Ubah Gabriel, confirmed all the incidents with the exception of the killing of Abdullahi Yusuf in Miango, adding that the command would unravel the circumstances behind all the incidents.