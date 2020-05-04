COVID-19: 150 Almajiris intercepted in Lokoja, sent back to Kano, says Kogi govt

THE Kogi State government on Monday disclosed that about 150 Almajiris who were brought into the state from Kano State have been sent back.

It was gathered that the Almajiris, who were in different trucks, were intercepted at Lokoja Local Government Area by a joint security outfit tagged “Operation Lungun Lungun.”

The Senior Special Assistant to Kogi State Governor on Security Matters in Lokoja Local Government Area, Mallam Mohammed Dansebe, disclosed this on Monday while speaking with newsmen.

He said the lives of residents of Kogi State remain a priority of the current government.

According to him: “Some days ago, we sent back some Almajiris who wanted to enter Lokoja. With sent them back to Kano.”

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Commissioner for information, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, in a short text to newsmen on the matter said: “No influx. So we are not worried. We are on top of the situation. No cause for alarm.”