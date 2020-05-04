Taraba govt returns over 100 Almajiris sent from Adamawa State

The Taraba State government has rejected and returned over 100 Almajiris sent from Nasarawa State due to the flouting of procedure as agreed by the Northern Governors Forum (NGF).

Dr Innocent Vakai, Chairman of the Taraba COVID-19 Technical Committee, made this disclosure on Monday while briefing newsmen in Jalingo, the state capital.

The northern governors forum resolved that repatriated Almajiris must undergo tests to determine their COVID-19 status.

Also, the repatriated almajiris must be accompanied by officials from their states of repatriation and the results of their tests be presented to their states of origin.

Vakai, who is also the Commissioner for Health in the state, added that proper documentation must be made for the Almajiris to be accepted in Taraba State.

He said that the state had not started the repatriation of its own Almajiris to their states of origin.

He said the state government was in collaboration with the northern governors forum to procure mobile testing kits, adding that such would enhance capacity to conduct tests on many people in the state.