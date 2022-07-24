Gunmen lay ambush, kill three policemen in Delta

By Alphonsus Agborh - Asaba
Three policemen were killed and others wounded in Okpamam, near Asaba, Delta State capital in the early hours of Sunday when their patrol vehicle was ambushed.

The officers who were attacked near the divisional police headquarters at about 4.40 am were said to be responding to a distress call.

According to the state police public relations officer, DSP Bright Edafe, the patrol team had barely driven out of the station when the gunmen opened fire on them.

One of the suspects, he said has been arrested while appealing to the general public for more useful information that could lead to the arrest of others.

