Gunmen lay ambush, kill three policemen in Delta

Three policemen were killed and others wounded in Okpamam, near Asaba, Delta State capital in the early hours of Sunday when their patrol vehicle was ambushed.

The officers who were attacked near the divisional police headquarters at about 4.40 am were said to be responding to a distress call.

According to the state police public relations officer, DSP Bright Edafe, the patrol team had barely driven out of the station when the gunmen opened fire on them.

One of the suspects, he said has been arrested while appealing to the general public for more useful information that could lead to the arrest of others.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘39.6 percent of unmarried university students use sexual performance-enhancing drugs’

EXPERTS say that the use of sexual performance-enhancing drugs is an emerging public health issue that requires a university-wide health advocacy campaign to stop among unmarried students in Nigerian universities…

Tips on building a happy and healthy relationship

Building a happy relationship entails setting certain relationship goals. These goals revitalise your relationship and also help you spice things up. You might be surprised that these little efforts can go a long way in helping you build a better and outstanding relationship… Gunmen kill three policemen…

Safety precautions to observe at the airport

In order for you not to fall victim to criminal elements who disguise as fellow passengers or dishonest airport staff, here are safety precautions you should observe when next you visit the airport… Gunmen kill three policemen…