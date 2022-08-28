How Orijin spiced up 2022 Osun Osogbo festival

The alcoholic blend of African herbs and fruits, Orijin, added spice to the 2022 Osun Osogbo Festival with memorable performances, talent hunt competitions, and raffle draws.

From August 8th to 14th, Orijin partnered with the Palace of the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba JimohOlanipekun, to celebrate the annual Osun-Osogbo festival.

A week before the festival commenced, Guinness Nigeria, makers of Orijin, paid a courtesy visit to the Ataoja. During the visit, 40 beneficiaries comprising artisans, petty traders and craftsmen and women were empowered via a presentation of an N4,000,000 grant.

The intervention further underscored Guinness’ commitment to the growth of Nigerian cultures and communities.

Apart from the grant, Orijin supported other festival activities and ensured there were no dull moments with its variants, including Classic, Bitters,Tigernut& Ginger, Herbal Gin and Orijin Zero.

Commenting on the support, Assistant Brand Manager, Mainstream Spirits & RTS, Guinness Nigeria, Roland Akpe, affirmed the brand’s commitment to celebrating culture and tradition. He also encouraged the consumers to live ‘orijinal’ and remain true to their roots.

The brand hosted indigenous dances, chants, open mic contests and raffles at the festival ground and Freedom Park.

Participants won Orijin products, electrical appliances and food items at the raffle draws and contests.

The high point of Orijin’s thrilling of guests was the fuji music concert featuring Taiye Currency and Osogbo-based artists on Friday, the festival’s climax.

