Gunmen kill two security guards in Ondo

Some gunmen invaded the Ikare-Akoko community in Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo state killing two security guards.

The gunmen invaded the popular Mimiko market and NASFAT Schools in the community, killing the two security guards and dismembering their bodies, leaving their remains in a pool of blood.

According to a source, the bandit attacked the two places in the middle of the night and said “the deceased were found in the pool of blood on Saturday morning.

“The gunmen killed one of the guards and cut off his head and placed the head beside his body.

“The other man’s hand was cut after he had been killed, and the dismembered hand was also placed beside him. The killers did not take anything from the deceased before they left the scene.”

The source added that the way and manner the suspected bandits carried out the attack raised the suspicion of ritual killing.

It was learnt that it was men of Nigeria Police from Ikare Akoko Division that took the corpse of the deceased to the mortuary of the Ondo State Specialists Hospital, Ikare-Akoko.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmi Odunlami, said an investigation had commenced into the incident, assuring that the killers would be arrested.

“We have commenced an investigation into the incident, and the criminals will soon be arrested,” the PPRO said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

From World Cup Stage In Qatar, LiveWire Concerts Brings Kizz Daniel To Lagos Since 2019

LiveWire Concerts, a leading concert production company has announced Kizz Daniel’s first headline concert in Lagos since 2019. The concert tagged ‘Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos’…

Davido, DJ Lambo, Cohbams, Others Emerge Winners At Beatz Awards

It was all glitz and glamour at the seventh edition of the Beatz Awards, held at Muson Centre in Lagos on Saturday, where Davido, DJ Lambo, Cohbams Asuquo…





NBS Report Tells Story Of FG’s Failed Investment In Nigerians ― Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi has said the revelation of multidimensional poverty recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has clearly explained the failed investment in the Nigerian population by the All Progressives Congress…

Court Restrains FG, Airline Operators From Further Taking Action Over Nigeria Air

The Federal High Court in Lagos has renewed its order directing the Federal Government and domestic airlines to maintain the status quo in their suit concerning the establishment of a proposed national carrier, Nigeria Air…

Obasanjo: Tireless General Back In The Trenches

THERE are not the best of times to be a Nigerian, let alone a Nigerian child. As state governors grow dizzy with rhetoric, articulating visions that lead to nowhere, millions of Nigerian children…

EDITORIAL: The Burning Of INEC Offices

ON November 10, suspected hoodlums razed the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abeokuta South Local Government Area of Ogun State, destroying critical election materials…