Election Tribunal grants Oyetola, APC access to inspect election materials

Osun Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, on Monday, granted the request of the incumbent governor of the state, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to inspect election materials and to electronically scan the voters’ register used for the last governorship election in the state.

The tribunal also permitted them to inspect and scan the election ballot papers used for the exercise.

The chairman of the tribunal, Justice Tertsea Kume, thereafter directed that Osun governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, be summoned through substitution after granting the two applications (motion exparte) by the plaintiffs.

However, the judge ordered that the notice of summon should be pasted on the notice board of the tribunal.

In his own submission, Counsel to Oyetola and the APC, Yomi Aliu (SAN), explained that all efforts made by the court bailiff to serve Adeleke the notice of summoned has been in futility saying, the security guards in his house in Ede did not give him chance to drop the summon notice as someone in the house directed the guards to disregard the notice.

The counsel who prayed the tribunal to substitute the notice of service by pasting it on the notice board of the court quoted the bailiff through an affidavit presented that his security men did not allow him to perform his lawful duty to serve Mr Adeleke the summon notice at his home.

