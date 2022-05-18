Gunmen kill Ebonyi council boss’s brother, sons, security guard

Yet to be identified gunmen on Tuesday night invaded the home of the chairman of Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Chief Steven Orogwu and killed three of his family members and his security guard.

The gunmen also burnt down the family house of the Orogwus.

A source who spoke to Tribune Online disclosed that the gunmen stormed the chairman’s home in Ekpaomaka late Tuesday night but the chairman was not at home. The gunmen proceeded to shoot dead three of his relatives as well as the security guard on duty.

When newsmen contacted the council chairman, he confirmed the incident on Wednesday morning.

He said: “They attacked my family compound at Ikwo at night and killed my elder brother and two of his sons and a security guard.”

He also said the gunmen set ablaze the family’s house in the compound.





It was further learnt that the corpses of the victims have been taken to a mortuary in Abakaliki.

The reason for the attack could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

The spokesperson for the police in the state, Loveth Odah, said she was away on an official assignment when contacted for comments.