Uncertainty over fate of returning ministers as Malami, Tallen show up at FEC

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, would seek to clarify the fate of some members of the federal cabinet who were asked to resign but have renounced their political ambitions to remain in government.

Those involved are Abubakar Malami (Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice); Pauline Tallen (Women Affairs); Chris Ngige (Labour and Employment), and Timipre Sylva (State, Petroleum Resources).

Both Malami and Tallen were physically present at the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday while Sylva was said to have attended virtually.

Briefing correspondents after the meeting, Mohammed had been asked whether the Ministers who the president had already bid farewell to had been re-admitted into the cabinet.

He said he could not confirm their status until he conferred with the President as according to him, President Buhari has the final say on their fate.

Buhari had directed members of the cabinet intent on contesting elective positions in next year’s election to resign by last Monday.





The directive was followed by a valedictory meeting he had with 10 of the ministers where he bade them farewell and announced that they would immediately be replaced.

Six of them complied while four later said they have withdrawn from the political contest as they would like to remain in government.

More details to come…

