Ebiowei Lawal – Yenagoa

Gunmen suspected to be cultists have reportedly abducted a construction worker, simply identified as Mr Wale, killed him and dumped his remains along the Gloryland Drive Expressway in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa state.

According to neighbours of the deceased in the Akenpai area of Yenagoa LGA, the victim appeared to have been killed by a single gunshot on his head at the time his lifeless body was found on Saturday, 1st April 2023.

It was further revealed that the deceased was ambushed by the armed men on Friday night close to his house along the school road, Akenpai, where they blocked him on his way home and forcefully ordered him to drive them in his car to an unknown destination.

Tribune Online further learnt that the wife of the deceased became frantic when her husband who had called her earlier to inform her that he was on his way to the house failed to return home on Friday night.

It was gathered that it was on Saturday morning, when passersby spotted his lifeless body with a single gunshot to the head and arms tied to the back, that the wife got the news that her husband has been killed.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Asinim Butswat, explained that the police suspect that the death of Wale is cult-related and that investigation is ongoing.

He said “we are suspecting the murder is cult-related, the deceased has been identified as one Wale surname unknown. The corpse has been evacuated to the mortuary for autopsy. An investigation is ongoing.

