Gunmen kidnap Nasarawa information commissioner

The Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism to the Nasarawa State Government, Mr Yakubu Lawal has been abducted by unknown gunmen.

Mr Lawal was abducted from his home in Nasarawa Eggon town, in Nasarawa Eggon local government area of the state at about 8:45 pm on Monday by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

The development came two days after suspected armed robbers attacked Government Secondary School in the same town and killed a teacher while one other was also injured.

The abductors were said to have stormed the area shooting sporadically into the air to scare away residents and headed straight for their victim.

The State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Rahman Nansel, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Tuesday, said officers and men of the command who were on patrol near the area rushed to the scene when they heard the gunshots.

He said by the time the patrol team got to the scene, the gunmen had escaped with the victim.

“On 15/8/202 at about 2045hrs, the attention of policemen on routine patrol was drawn to the sound of sporadic gunshots in the Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state.

“Police operatives attached to Nasarawa Eggon Division raced to the scene while the Commissioner of Police, Mr Adesina Soyemi immediately reinforced the men with a combined detachment of the Police Mobile Force, the Anti kidnapping unit, military personnel, vigilante as well as local hunters.

“The search and rescue operation is ongoing by the combined team, led by Area Commander, Akwanga Area Command, ACP Halliru Aliyu to rescue the victim unhurt and arrest the perpetrators of the crime.”

