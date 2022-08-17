Four teenagers celebrating WASSCE success drown at Elegushi Beach

The management of the Elegushi Beach in Lagos State has described as unfortunate, the drowning incident that occurred at a section of the beach earlier on Tuesday, which claimed the lives of four teenagers.
Chief Ayuba Elegushi, on behalf of the beach management, said this in a statement made available to newsmen.
Elegushi explained that the incident occurred at an unmanned section of the beach area, which was not open to the public.
According to him, about 10 teenage boys visited the beach on Tuesday morning to celebrate the success of their WAEC results.
He said while the beach authorities and security team turned them back, the boys took a detour and went to an unmanned section of the beach area to swim.
He noted that unfortunately, about 10 of them were almost drowning before the beach security was alerted to the scene and six of them were rescued alive while four were not that lucky.
“While the matter has been reported at the Ilasan Police Station, an effort is still on to find the missing boys,” he said.
