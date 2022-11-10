Gunmen kidnap medical doctor, 1 other in Plateau

Suspected gunmen in Jos South and Mangu local government areas of Plateau State have kidnapped a medical doctor and his friend, who were in transit from Mangu to Jos.

Tribune Online learned that the medical doctor identified as Dr. Nuhu Bakwa and his family, who reside in Abuja, was in Farin-Kassa in Mangu local government over the death of his father, who passed away last week.

A source close to the family disclosed that Dr. Bakwa and his family, along with a pastor friend, were traveling back to Abuja on Wednesday when the gunmen met them at Bisichi in Jos South local government and forced the medical doctor and his pastor friend out of the car they were traveling in and whisked them away.

The source who said the unfortunate incident occurred at about 8:00 p.m. added that the gunmen left the doctor’s wife along with two other children in the car.

He added that the wife, who was in a state of confusion, later alerted the relatives of her husband, who dashed to the scene of the incident along with some security men.

“The medical doctor and his family came home over the death of his father, who passed on last week. He left at about 6:00 p.m. along with his family and a friend who was simply identified as a pastor but who was kidnapped at Bisichi village in Jos South local government.

“The abduction has further left the family devastated with the death of his father.” But the kidnappers this morning (Friday) contacted the family with a demand for N10 million in ransom”.