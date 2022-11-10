Oyebanji appoints ex-students leader as technical assistant on media

Latest News
By 'Yomi Ayeleso - Ado-Ekiti
Oyebanji leader assistant media,
Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has appointed a former student leader from the Ekiti State University Ado-Ekiti, Gabriel Adesoji as a technical assistant on social media.
The Secretary to the State government, Dr. Habibat Adubiaro who announced the appointment in a letter dated November 7 and addressed to Adesoji, said it takes effect from November 1, 2022.
The SSG explained that with the appointment, Adesoji would serve in the communications unit of the governor’s office.
Adubiaro said, “While congratulating you on your appointment, it is hoped that you will justify the confidence reposed in you by the state government.”
While appreciating the governor for the appointment, Adesoji promised to discharge his duties toward the success of the administration and development of the state.
Adesoji, popularly known as AngelGabby hails from Ara-Ekiti in the Ijero-local government area of the state and was a former welfare director of the University of Ado-Ekiti Students’ Union.

