Oyebanji appoints ex-students leader as technical assistant on media

American Rapper, 50 Cent, To Shoot TV Series On Hushpuppi
Popular American rapper, actor, movie and TV shows producer, Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent has disclosed plans to make a TV series about the recently convicted internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi…
Stroke No Longer A Disease Of The Elderly —Stroke Action
CHIEF Executive Officer, Stroke Action, Rita Melifonwu, says that stroke is no longer a disease of the elderly, it can happen to anyone, anywhere, and anytime just as in 2019…
Japa: Medical Experts Bemoan Loss Of Best Hands To Brain-Drain
As Nigeria continues to lose hundreds of doctors annually to brain drain, a large number of them to the United Kingdom (UK), experts say that the country is not training enough doctors nor is it retaining those currently in practice…
Over 4 Million Nigerians To Benefit From £95m UK Investment To Help Adapt To Climate Change
The UK Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, has announced as part of UK adaptation-related actions a £95 million Propcom+ investment that is set to benefit at least four million Nigerians, including two million women, to increase productivity…