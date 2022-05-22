Gunmen kidnap Anglican clergy, son in Ondo, demand N10m

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Saturday abducted an Anglican cleric, identified as Venerable Olu Obanla.

The cleric was abducted alongside his son along Ifon/Okeluse road in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State and taken to an unknown destination.

It was gathered that the hoodlums stopped the victims’ vehicle and dragged them down from the vehicle before whisking them into the forest, leaving the vehicle behind.

A source disclosed that the hoodlums had contacted the family of the victims, demanding the sum of N10million for the release of the victims.

He, however, said the family of the victims pleaded with the kidnappers to reduce the ransom, saying members of the family were able to gather N1million which was refused by the abductors.

The source said: “Venerable Olu Obanla and his son were kidnapped yesterday (Saturday) on their way to Okeluse in Ondo State.

“The kidnappers have contacted the family and ransom of N10million was being demanded by the kidnappers but the family had raised N1million which the kidnappers rejected.”

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident and said efforts were ongoing by the detectives from the command to rescue the victims.

The PPRO said: “Yes, it happened and the anti-kidnapping section is working to ensure the victims are released unhurt.”