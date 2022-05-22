2023: Fayemi pledges to restore tourism, mining, agriculture in North-Central

Ekiti State governor and one of the leading presidential aspirants seeking the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Kayode Fayemi, has promised to return the North-central geo-political zone to its enviable height as the food basket of the nation and the leading tourism hub in the country.

Governor Fayemi gave the pledge in Plateau and Benue States as part of his visits to delegates ahead of the ruling party presidential convention.

He also said the unsavoury incidences of farmers /herders clashes instigated by banditry and insurgency would be confronted frontally in the region.

He said: “While growing up, Jos was the top tourism destination in the country. Its wonderful climate, God-given tourist sites and hospitable people ensured that. Today, banditry and incessant farmers/ herders have brought that industry crashing down.

“Agriculture is affected, lives are lost unnecessarily. If given the opportunity, I promise to bring an end to this malaise and return this place to its pride of place as the leading tourism, mining hub and as the food basket of the nation.”

The Ekiti State Governor who recalled his stewardship as Minister of Solid Minerals during which he stopped illegal mining in Wusa, Plateau State noted that his vast experiences as governor and Minister would help him to navigate the security challenges facing the country while giving adequate moral, financial support and mobilising the needed technical assistance for the military.

“I’m here to offer myself as a servant leader. I’ll work for the people, fair to everyone, just, equitable, courageous and heal the wounds of years of division by offering inclusiveness and giving everyone a sense of belonging.”

In Benue State, he told the gathering of APC chieftains which included, former Governor and Minister of Special Duties, Senator George Akume, former Attorney General and governorship aspirant, Mike Andooaka, Senator Tiley Gyado and others that the agricultural value chain will be accorded top priority in order to fully tap into the large potentials in the state.

Speaking while receiving his colleague, in Makurdi, the Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom said that the Ekiti State governor is the sort of leader Nigeria needs at this time.

“It’s painful that we are no longer in the same party because the cohesion you have brought to the affairs of the NGF is what Nigeria needs now. You are a fantastic team leader, team player, just and fair-minded. I’m sure with you in the saddle, the future is great for Nigeria. If they mess with you in the APC, please join us, so that we can jointly prosecute the Nigeria Agenda together.”

Speaking in the same vein, Plateau State governor and Chairman, Northern Governors Forum, Bako Lalong said he had to rush back to Jos to receive the Ekiti state governor because “He’s a man who loves the Plateau. In joy and pain, he’s here with us and I can assure you my brother, Ekiti State Governor when it’s time to vote, we know our friends and we shall only vote for a friend of the Plateau.”

