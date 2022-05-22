2023: Oke-Ogun people vow to produce next senator in Oyo North

The youth of Oke-Ogun under the umbrella of the Oke-Ogun Indigeneous Youths Solidarity Forum (OOIYSF) has vowed to produce the next Senator representing Oyo North Senatorial District in the forthcoming general election.

This was declared in an event sponsored by the elders of Oke-Ogun which saw youths carrying placards with different inscriptions such as: ‘Is time for Oke Ogun to produce the next senator’, ‘On Oke Ogun we stand, Enough is enough’, ‘We want justice’, ‘Fairness, and equity’ among others.

Some of the aspirants present at the forum include a member of the House of Representatives, representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa, Honourable Shina Peller, former Chairman, Iseyin Local Government, Honourable Saheed Alaran, Honourable Adeboyin Adeola and Honourable Olusola Ogunbode.





The group disclosed that Oyo North Senatorial District is made of 13 local governments, 10 from Oke Ogun, and three from Ogbomoso zone, reiterating that it is their town to present to the Senator after Senator Fatai Buhari from Ogbomoso has successfully represented the zone for 8 years.

Speaking at the event, Honourable Shina Peller said Oke-Ogun has been marginalized, adding that it is high time they fought for their rights.

He noted that Senator Buhari has done his best and there is a need for others to inject new ideas for the development of the area as they are the food basket of Oyo State.

“I understand the importance of coming together today and this is the right move in the right direction from our youth and I must applaud their courage. We have competent and qualified individuals from Oke Ogun that can do better.

“Oke-Ogun occupies over 60 percent of arable land of Oyo state, making the zone the food basket of the state but, unfortunately, the zone is most marginalized. Now, the time has come to occupy its rightful place.

“I commend the organizers of this event for creating a forum for us to speak out. As far as I am concerned, I have prepared to fight for the interest of Oke-Ogun. There must be the principle of equity, fairness, and justice. That is what makes for peace, progress, and development,” he said.

Alaran noted that the interest of Oke-Ogun must come first above personal interest, adding that the zone is more qualified, with enough competent people to be the next senator.

Meanwhile, Adeboyin also revealed that this is not the first time Oke-Ogun will be agitating for a Senator stressing that they have been agitating for years. According to him, this is high time for them to fight for their right.

Ogunbode said the time has come for them to rise and fight for justice and equity for the people of Oke-Ogun.

“You can see the awareness from our people, the youth and the elderly ones are not happy with the way things are being done but I believe we will get our mandate to come 2023.”