The leader of the Atiku Abubakar presidential project 2023 in Bauchi State, Sen Abdul Ahmed Ningi, has expressed confidence that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will deliver Bauchi State to all candidates contesting under it in the 2023 General elections.

Senator Ningi made this promise while speaking at a meeting with PDP stakeholders in Bauchi State, stressing the need for the party to be united in its purpose to win the general elections no matter the opposition.

According to him, “Before the party primaries, we were in different camps to ensure that our preferred aspirants won but now that Atiku Abubakar has emerged as the candidate of the PDP, he has become our project automatically”.

He added that the PDP has every chance of winning the general elections but there is a need for unity among the members so that the ranks of the opposition will be broken.

The former Deputy Senate Leader said that “The APC-led federal government has failed Nigerians, PDP is the only party that can give the best governance in the country. We must not miss the opportunity to do so in 2023”.





Ningi who is the senatorial candidate of the PDP for Bauchi Central senatorial District assured that if eventually, PDP wins the presidential election, all those who fought for the victory will not be sidelined.

He further stressed that “our doors are open for all those who want to join us in the Atiku project, we will not stop anyone from coming in because we need people to win the election.

In his response, the Deputy Chairman of the PDP in Bauchi State who led other stakeholders to the meeting, Alh Bala Hadith commended Abdul Ahmed Ningi for calling the meeting, stating that it was timely and very important.

The Deputy Chairman assured that the PDP in the state is a united entity that is ready for the 2023 General elections, stressing that with the emergence of all the party candidates, the focus is now on how to win the election.