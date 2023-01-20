Gunmen abduct wives, 6 children of Taraba traditional ruler

Taraba State Police Command on Friday confirmed the abduction of 8 family members of a traditional ruler, Justice. Sani Muhammad Rtd, the chief of Mutumbiyu in Gassol local government of the state.

The Command PPR, DSP Usman Abdullahi who confirmed the development to newsmen in Jalingo said gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Thursday night invaded the Jalingo residence of the traditional ruler and kidnapped his two wives and six children.

Abdullahi also disclosed that police have already commenced traces to the incident to ensure the victims are released unhurt.

Tribune Online gathered from a family source that the abductors have already made contact with the traditional ruler for ransom negotiation.

It was also gathered that the traditional ruler was away from his Jalingo residence when the criminals invaded the house.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Are Celebrating Freedom, Tinubu Says In Kwara, Vows To Fight Corruption

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday said that his administration will continue fight to eradicate corruption if elected into power in the forthcoming general elections…

People Using Religion For Political Ends — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has observed that some people hide under the canopy of religion to advance their economic and political agenda, and continuous education is needed so that the larger populace would not be hoodwinked…





‘INEC Won’t Surrender To Security Threats, To Conduct Mock Accreditation’

TO convince those who have expressed strong reservations about the functionality of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is planning to consider mock accreditation of voters ahead of general election…

Edo Oil-Producing Community Decries Lack Of School, Health Facility, Others

DESPITE being host to crude oil wells, Iguelaba community in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State lacks secondary school and functional healthcare facility, it was gathered…