Gunmen abduct wives, 6 children of Taraba traditional ruler

By Terna Chikpa - Jalingo
Taraba State Police Command on Friday confirmed the abduction of 8 family members of a traditional ruler, Justice. Sani Muhammad Rtd, the chief of Mutumbiyu in Gassol local government of the state.

The Command PPR, DSP Usman Abdullahi who confirmed the development to newsmen in Jalingo said gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Thursday night invaded the Jalingo residence of the traditional ruler and kidnapped his two wives and six children.

Abdullahi also disclosed that police have already commenced traces to the incident to ensure the victims are released unhurt.

Tribune Online gathered from a family source that the abductors have already made contact with the traditional ruler for ransom negotiation.

It was also gathered that the traditional ruler was away from his Jalingo residence when the criminals invaded the house.

