2023 elections: NNPP vows to fight votes-buying

The New Nigeria People Party, (NNPP) Osun State Chapter, has vowed to fight to a standstill, vote buying and other anti-democratic acts that could jeopardize the conduct of the February 25 general elections in the State.

The Chairman of the party, Dr Oluwatosin Odeyemi who made this known at the party Secretariat on Thursday In Osogbo after being re-affirmed as the authentic party boss in the state, added that, his political party would further be at alert to checkmate other perceived electioneering irregularities that could thwart the election process.

Dr Odeyemi however warned other political parties to play the game according to the rule saying, the February 25 general elections will not be business as usual as all corrupt practices would not be tolerated before, during, and after the exercise.

On the issue of vote-buying, he maintained that “I’m saying this to the opposition to know that it’s no more the usual business. There are no more votes buying and, we are going to let the votes of the people counted as NNPP has come together as one family send them a good signal.”

He, however, assured that NNPP is going to deliver huge number of votes for the Presidential candidate of the party, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

He stressed that the party’s internal differences among members had been amicably resolved and affirmed that, members of the party across 30 Local Government and Local Council Development Areas, (LCDA) will work together as one family to ensure the party’s victory and commended the National Working Committee, (NWC) for their invention during the party crisis.

He thereafter charged the electorate to troop out in hundreds to exercise their voting rights during the election period.

In another development, a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Southwest youth leader of the Party, Hon. Seyi Bamidele has joined the queue of party members jostling for the Chairmanship position in the Osun state with a pledge to contribute positively to the growth of the party with his wealth of experience.

The national youth leader who made this known while submitting his letter of interest for the position at the party Secretariat in Osogbo, said he has the ability to steer the ship of the party to the promised land.





According to him, ” I have consulted widely with stakeholders of the party before taking the decision to contest and as a membership of the party, I am qualified to contest the Chairmanship of the party. Beside, I was a member of the state working committee before moving to the zonal level.”

“PDP is a democratic party that encourages youths to be active, hence, my decision to join the race after due consultation. My chairmanship will bring about unity in the party and bring the breadth of fresh ideas into the system with a view to retaining it glory in the State.”

It will be recalled that the leadership of the party presently is being presided over by Dr. Akindele Adekunle-led caretaker committee after the dissolution of the State Working Committee due to prolonged litigation before the governorship election in the State.