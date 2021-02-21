Gunmen abduct five in Ogun

Five persons were, on Saturday afternoon, abducted by unknown gunmen along Ayetoro-Abeokuta road in Ogun State.

Tribune Online learnt that the victims include a commercial driver identified as Kamorudeen Olateju; Ms Saidat Adediran and three others whose identities still unknown at the time of filing this report.

The driver and the passengers were abducted at Iwofin area of Olorunda in Abeokuta North Local Government Area of the state.

The abductees were said to be travelling from Ayetoro in Yewa North Local Government to Abeokuta before the unfortunate incident happened.

The development had been reported at Imala Police Divisional Headquarters by relatives of the victims.

The incident was confirmed by the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi.

He, however, said that only two persons were abducted.

Oyeyemi said one of the suspected gunmen has been arrested by the Police.

“Yes, two people were abducted, but one of the kidnappers has been arrested,” he added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

100 Nigerians Die Of COVID-19 Complications In Seven Days

Last week, Nigeria recorded 100 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest since the beginning of the second wave, Tribune Online analysis reveals.

The data also showed that the tally of 100 deaths last week shows there is a sharp increase when compared to the 69 deaths recorded in the previous week…

FG Owes Varsity Workers Over N150bn Earned Allowances

The Federal Government is owing the university workers, under the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU), over N150 billion earned allowances…

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…Gunmen abduct five in Ogun