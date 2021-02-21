Herdsman attacks 18-year-old boy, father in Bayelsa

There is rising tension in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, as an unidentified Fulani herder attacked an 18-year-old boy, Kohgi Nation, inflicting severe injuries on him over an alleged missing cow at Osuan bush, Otuoke Community, Ogbia Local Government Area of the State

The victim was attacked with a machete with which deep cuts were inflicted on his fingers and head, injuries that took four hours of surgery at the emergency wards of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) to save the life of the victim.

Meanwhile, the 58 years old father of the boy, Goodhead Nation, who was present when the attack took place reportedly managed to escape the attacker with minor bruises on the left hand.

The Father of the victim said the attack occurred at about 5 pm on Friday while they were working on their palm farm, further explaining that “the Fulani herder came through the back entrance of my farm. He came to me and accused us of stealing his cow.

“We denied the theft and told him to look at us whether we looked like some who can kill a cow. He attacked me with his stick. He later brought out his machete and chased my son. We later discovered my son by the riverside with a heavy machete cut to the head, waist and hand.

Reacting to the development, the Spokesman of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), Comrade Ebilade Ekerefe, who visited the victim at the hospital, expressed sadness over the incident, warning that he believes that the incident is an isolated one.

According to him, “let me say, this is not the first time the herdsman incident happened. Considering the mood of the country, the Ijaw Youths should not carry out a reprisal attack. It is an isolated attack. We do not want to believe that the attack was planned.

“We want to call on security agencies to arrest the culprit. If the culprit is not arrested it will show that it was planned. The Hausa/Fulani Community in Bayelsa should show sympathy with the victim by ensuring the culprit is arrested. We don’t want to pre-empt anyone. They should come out to exonerate themselves.

“Ijaw youths should brace up and defend their clans against any form of enemy attacks. The Ijaw youths should welcome a peace-loving people and defend themselves against any form of threats.”

Confirming the development, the Bayelsa Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, appeal to residents of the state to remain calm as the command is working assiduously to identify the suspected herder and apprehend him.

According to a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Police Command, Asinim Butswat, “On February 20, 2021 at about 08:00hours an unknown herder at Osuan bush, Otueke Community, Ogbia LGA, assaulted one Kohgi Samuel Nation ‘m’ 18 years and inflicted grievous wounds on his fingers and head, over an allegation of a missing cow.

“The victim was immediately rescued by Police Operatives and is responding to treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa. The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command, Mike Okoli, appeals to members of the public to remain calm as the command is working assiduously to identify the suspected herder and apprehend him.”

