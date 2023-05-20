Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon, Lata Tondon, has encouraged Hilda Baci who recently smashed her record.

The Indian chef went online to thank Nigerians for love shown to her since Hilda Baci started the Cook-a-thon challenge.

During an Instagram Live session, Lata revealed that it took approximately two months before her record was declared and a certificate was presented to her by Guinness World Records.

Lata also said that she is super proud of the feat Hilda Baci accomplished because of how difficult it is to do what she did.

Lata also encouraged the Guinness World Record to follow through with the due process and hasten Hilda’s certification.