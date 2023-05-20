The national chairman of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA’23), Senator Dayo Adeyeye has commended the paradigm shift in leadership style under the incumbent Governor of Ekiti State, Abiodun Oyebanji.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain predicted rapid development in the state on account of Governor Oyebanji’s approach to governance, saying that there are brighter days ahead for the people of Ekiti.

He spoke to journalists in Abuja against the backdrop of the decision of the governor to appoint Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) into his administration.

Adeyeye hailed Oyebanji for his gesture to the PLWDs, saying that the governor has brought a broader perspective to governance in Ekiti state since he assumed office in October 2022.

He commended the governor for making governance accessible to the people without discrimination on account of their status.

Adeyeye said: “Governor Oyebanji has embraced inclusiveness and he has succeeded in unifying key APC members and other stakeholders who are critical to the development of the state.

“The governor has been governing Ekiti State in line with the progressive agenda of the APC so he’s been meeting the expectations of the people that gave him and our party the mandate.

“Oyebanji has brought a breath of fresh air to Ekiti within the short time he assumed office by giving priority attention to the welfare of workers and the masses.

“This has engendered peace, unity and stability in the state as workers now get their wages and state-owned institutions get their subventions as appropriate.

“This is a clear departure from what obtained in previous administrations where political leaders used to instigate disunity, discord and division out of sheer arrogance of power”.

Adeyeye urged Governor Oyebanji to remain focused and not to be dist





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

May Nigeria never witness another Buhari’s govt — Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said President Muhammadu Buhari-led Government performed…

‘IDAN’: All you need to know about trending Nigerian street slang

The hashtag ‘Idan’ is the latest Nigerian street slang that has been trending on social media for…

Murphy Afolabi: 7 things you probably don’t know about late Nollywood actor

Nigerian sensational actor and filmmaker, Murphy Afolabi, reportedly died on Sunday, barely 24 hours after…

WEEK BRIEF: 10th NASS’ power tussle, Seun Kuti’s assault on police… other top news

THE ongoing tussle for the principal office positions of the 10th National Assembly by the top members All Progressives Congress (APC) has…

SPOTLIGHT: Dennis Bergkamp, ‘non-flying Dutchman’ blessed with unrivalled skill, technique

Dennis Nicolaas Maria Bergkamp, born on May 10, 1969, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, is widely regarded as one of the…

Ph.D graduation of a Hausa-Yoruba Nigerian in America

Last Saturday, I attended the PhD graduation of a treasured mentee of mine by the name of Abdulbasit Kassim at Rice University in…