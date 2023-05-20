Police in Ondo state have arrested a middle-aged palm wine tapper, identified as Sunday, in Costain area of Ore, in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state, over the death of an 80-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped to death.

The octogenarian remains were found dead inside her farm located in Costain camp after being declared missing for a few days and were suspected to have been raped to death based on the position of her corpse when it was found on the farm.

A source within the community, who confirmed the death of the woman said there had been cases of rape in the community in recent times as many women could no longer go to farm alone over fear of being raped.

He however said youths in the farm settlement combed the farms and a palm wine tapper was apprehended during the search for the perpetrators of the crime.

He said the suspect was suspected to have partaken in the killing of the 80-year-old woman as the deceased phone was found in his pocket and could not give a clear explanation of how he got the phone.

He said the palm wine tapper was handed over to the police by the youths while the suspect explained that the 80-year-old grandmother was attacked and killed by suspected herders.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) said the suspect was already with the detectives from the command and said the suspect had been transferred to the state police headquarters.

Odunlami said the investigation had commenced and said the suspect would be paraded next week after the conclusion of the investigation

She said “Yes, I can confirm that the suspect is in our custody, he will soon be charged to court after the completion of the investigation”

