Guinness gives N4m grant to artists to sustain Yoruba culture, traditions

A total sum of N4,000,000 has been given by mainstream Orijin, Guinness Nigeria as a grant to empower some local artists in the country to sustain Yoruba culture, and promote its traditions.

The Assistant Brand Manager of the companies, Roland Akpe made this known at the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park in Osogbo, Osun State capital while speaking with newsmen recently on the celebration of the just concluded”Osun Osogbo anniversary”.

The manager explained that the support was given to the Nigerian community to promote “Osun Osogbo festival” Yoruba tl culture and showcase the values of the Yoruba race to the whole world.

According to him,” our companies are committed to supporting Nigerian communities with their culture.”

He, however, charged youths in the South West of Nigeria to promote their culture and showcase the value of the Yoruba race to the whole world.

Meanwhile, tourists from Europe, America, and Brazil gathered with Osun River devotees to celebrate Osun-Osogbo 2022 festival grand finale while thousands of the local and international worshippers of Osun-Osogbo after leaving the Osun River groove, gathered at the event to celebrate with a fun fair, danced to different cultural performance, Fuji, Hip Hop artists sponsored by Trophy, Guinness Nigeria, Origin among others.

One of the participants who came from Ekiti state to celebrate the festival, Oluwatoyin Deniel, said she was proud to come from the Yoruba region, which she said is one of the tribes in Africa with rich culture.

Oluwatoyin further said that she is always happy when she sees foreigners come to celebrate the Yoruba culture.

“I am always happy whenever I see white people joining us to celebrate our culture here in Yoruba land. This is a sign that we value and appreciate our tradition. I, as a young lady, appreciate Yoruba culture. That is why I do partake in it,” she said.

Flavor Oyinsore and Seun Ogunlana charged all stakeholders who are the custodian of Yoruba culture to always organize events that can attract youth to sustain the culture for the next generation.

According to them, it’s very important we sustained our culture so that our culture will not die.

“If we don’t promote our culture nobody will do it for us. It is very important we promote our culture and my appreciation goes to everyone who makes sure this continues.”