Ogun APC crisis: Before the lies go viral

Opinions
By Tolu Odebiyi
The mafia paradigm, As Osun What Osun governor-elect How Dare, Onyali brought joy to Nigerians, Dr. Bruce Onobrakpeya Nigeria 2023 and Okotie’s interim govt, Arigbabu: Excellence in service Role of manufacturing Paradigm shift in Nigeria, What Oyegoke-Olaoye, Jandor’s comical take, federalism 2023 elections and divineOn Lagos and contaminated boreholes, Stoking the flame of immorality, Why Tinubu will choose, Quelling the spread, Our children, On need to realign Lagos PDP, A vision of blood, compensation of Osun #EndSARS victims, FUTA: Enter Oladiji, Abiodun, APC primary Abiodun, APC primary Fayemi Hurdles before APC, Philosophy Retrieving the Philosophy A constitutionality for national, asset Osun Food Support Scheme, Confronting the menace, Between the Federal Government President Buhari, Of law Tinubu: Toasts Genetically modified foods, Nigerians and those slaps of suffering, Break the bias with digital inclusion for women, A doctor’s treatment for the oil curse, Tobacco harm reduction Takeaways from Oyetola’s tour, A man of destiny, An elixir for tackling, Danger of ignoring, Memo to Nigeria’s next president, Small businesses, Of religion Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, Welcome Nigeria, The Electoral Bill Sexual harassment Humanitarian crisis and emergency response, Buhari Where is Nigeria headed?, As Buhari visits Ogun..., Is Nembe oil spill Road construction for economic prosperity, Adenuga Oduneye Hushpuppi Nigerianus, Southern presidency: APC Orbih: A rearguard On Ogun citizen assemblies, ICT deserves pride of place in Nigeria’s economic space, Population immunity The culture of disregard, Of Sokoto APC and Wamakko’s leadership, A country of gunmen, Rape and child abuse: A focus on young girls, Still on COVID-19, Government College Ibadan: Charting a future to glory, Cryptocurrency and cyber theft, The man-made apocalypse hovering over us, The return of ‘professor, Where is the promised change?, One week, ex-Boko Haram Mustapha Securing our future, Cardinal Odunmbaku, Dealing with ‘repentant’ terrorists, The hurried return Another view of restructuring Buhari’s medical trips, Nigeria in distress, History and TB Joshua, Importance of emotional, The Nigeria conundrum, Rape Why Nigeria needs, State of insecurity, Sound Sultan exits motherland, Cosby Nigerian separatists and agitations, Buhari’s morbid disdain for Ndigbo, The mistake of 1914, On the rights of children, The tasks before the police in Lagos, Women and their politically, Paradox of leadership, Need for strong enforcement, Nigeria’s mayhem: The gunning life, The Lagos-Ogun collaboration in context, Buhari The change Nigerians, Raising exemplary children, wisely Attack on police, Shattering the glass ceiling, Sugar sector and Nigeria, The attempted crucifixion, Kalu’s significant response, present danger to Nigeria, Gift of life, NHRC and the struggle female Entertainment idol, We need a conference, Building a high-performing, The rape of women nation, Disease religion and love, democratic ethos in Chad

SOME of the recent events in the Ogun State chapter of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), appear to have birthed some new age revisionists and offered other willing hands, momentary ‘job for the boys’. It’s nothing unfamiliar; the season is here.  From slinging the proverbial mud to both real and perceived enemies, to attempting to launder evidently irreparable images as well as standing truth on its head, the bot and troll army is currently on the loose. But when summed up, they are few and far between. Even more, the timing is not unusual.  The story of the birth of the APC in Ogun State, is not a closet history. Whilst some of the intrigues and high-power theatrics culminating in the final product might be exclusive to a few of the leaders, albeit expectedly, the general formation story is public knowledge and relatable by many people. Thus, taking off here, how do you write this same story and discountenance the role of a former governor of the state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and his group, in what the party has become today?

Unfortunately, for the fickle-minded, Senator Amosun is not the devil the emergency hirelings are attempting to sculpt in the minds of their unsuspecting followers and has never played God either, even though their failed narratives have tried, effortlessly, to imply so. Let’s dimension the issues, but first, ask yourself: what were those things the fault-finders accused Senator Amosun of, in the lead-up to the 2019 elections, that the incumbent hasn’t done even worse? Or shall we ask: what reconciliatory move or effort has the incumbent undertaken since assuming office almost four years ago to improve the lot of the APC in Ogun State? Rather, he’s always in competition with himself and illusory rivals. But when things got to a head, the national leadership intervened in Ogun and a few other states, where the internal crises seemed to have peaked with threats of implosion and came up with a sharing formula, just so the contending forces were accommodated for peace sake. What did the incumbent do? He declined the recommendations – all of them – and further set the party on fire.

Isn’t it obvious this was what forced some of our loyal members out of the party to seek placement in other parties that could accommodate their interests? Should Senator Amosun take the blame for the obvious failure of the incumbent, compounded by his arrogant and infantile choices, a disposition evident in his underwhelming performance in the state? Needless to say that Senator Amosun did a lot to stop some of his men from leaving the party, but how was he able to stop them from crying when the incumbent wouldn’t stop flogging them, deliberately to feign a sense of control and as well boast the structure he does not command?  Suffice it to state and for the record, that even when many of our core members considered it expedient to leave the party in the face of the unceasing persecution by the incumbent, they still left for a party that would not undermine the politics and aspiration of the party at the national level.

This is because they had resolved that head or tail, our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, would be elected Nigeria’s president in 2023 and would work hard enough to see it through. But this resolution cannot be extended to the local politics of Ogun State, which directly affects them, their aspirations and support base.  For the record, Senator Amosun nurses no more ambition since he yielded his presidential bid to Asiwaju Tinubu. In addition, his decision to leave the senate was personal and he has yet to renege on it. To this end, those concocting lies and imaginary possibilities just so their retainership is secured, can start pondering other avenues to survive. Conversely, however, while this is not in any way entertaining any form of distraction or dignifying helplessly inane and feeble minds, with questionable character, occasioned by defective upbringing, Ogun State has never been anyone’s inheritance and no one could lay claims to such, even if under an influence. But indeed, it is our commonwealth – too important and too dear to the people of the state, to be left in the hands of simpletons or plunderers of our common patrimony.

Let it be known, therefore, and for the record, that the battle to save the state is not personal, but in collective interest and for the good of all. But if anyone is too shock-stricken to consider this an avenue for trade-tackling or waiting for a sparring partner in some sort of pig fight, that is not going to happen, and this, on our honour, shall be our final notes, as far as the contradictions in the Ogun APC are concerned.

May God preserve us all beyond the 2023 elections.

  • Odebiyi is the current senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District

 

 

You might also like
Opinions

ASUU’s litany of strikes and the aftermath

Opinions

‘Cut soap for me!’

Opinions

The mafia paradigm

Opinions

What Osun governor-elect must do

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More