Group wants explanation over continued detention of Nyame, Dariye, others after pardon

A group christened “Renaissance Group for Better Nigeria” (RGBN) has sought for an explanation on the rationale for keeping the duo of the former Governor of Taraba State, Reverend Jolly Nyame and his Plateau counterpart, Senator Joshua Dariye in detention despite presidential pardon.

It would be recalled that the two alongside others were granted a presidential pardon by the council of state in April this year.

Addressing newsmen in Jos, the Coordinator of the group Jonathan Ibrahim said the detention of both Nyame and Dariye along with others despite the presidential pardon has been a source to worry and concern to their families and loved ones, adding that the unfortunate development has led to a series of insinuations as to why they are still being kept in prison.

The Coordinator of the group appealed to Governor Dahiru Ishaku of Taraba State and Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State to wade into the situation and prevail on all relevant authorities to do the needful on the matter.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

His words: “We are wondering why they are still been kept in prison since it is a presidential pardon. The general expectation is that all those concerned should act with quick dispatch and let them off the hook in line with the presidential order.

“The administrative processes for their release ought to have been completed. More so, the two former governors were granted pardons on health groups to enable them to get better treatment and from the feelers we are getting, their state of health has been deteriorating and therefore need urgent attention.”

He made a passionate appeal to the Attorney General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami to investigate and tell Nigerians why they are still been kept in prison and address all the administrative bottlenecks surrounding the issue.





He however chided the governors of both Plateau and Taraba States for their lackadaisical posture towards the plight of the two illustrious sons of the Middle Belt and implored them to intervene.