The Domestic Transparency Watch has urged Governor Siminalayi of the Rivers State Government against condoning the level of rascality being contemplated by the 26 former members of the State House of Assembly.

In a statement signed by its President, Adam Biu, the group urged the Rivers State Government to vehemently reject the purported judgement of the State High Court reinstating the dismissed Martin Amaewhule-led 26 lawmakers.

Biu emphasised that the defection of the former lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) was a clear violation of Section 109(1)(g) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999.

He lamented that despite the presentation of a copy of the letter of defection submitted by Martins Amaewhule and 25 others on the floor of the Rivers State House of Assembly on December 18th, 2023, the judge ruled that the defected members are still PDP members and hence still members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Biu urged the Governor Siminalayi Fubara-led Rivers State Government to reject and challenge the purported judgement in the best interest of the people of River State.

The group also joined the calls for the National Judicial Council (NJC) to investigate the judgement of the Rivers State High Court that reinstated the former members of the state House of Assembly.

He said: “The Domestic Transparency Watch is deeply concerned by the level of rascality being contemplated by the former members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, who are currently in a state of confusion and disarray. We are particularly dismayed by the recent ruling of the Rivers State High Court, which reinstated the dismissed lawmakers despite clear evidence of their defection,” the statement said.

“The actions taken by the 26 lawmakers led by Martin Amaewhule and their supporters to obtain this ruling are not only a blatant display of political misconduct but also a deliberate attempt to disrupt the state by undermining the law.

“Section 109(1)(g) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, explicitly state the rules regarding defection in parliament and its consequences. The former members were fully aware of these provisions. The judgement that the defected members are still part of the Rivers State House of Assembly and are still members of the PDP is shocking.

“We urge the Rivers State Government not to tolerate the unethical behaviour planned by the dismissed lawmakers. The state government must outright reject and challenge the ruling in the best interest of the people of Rivers State.

“We also support the calls made by various groups and civil society organisations for the National Judicial Council (NJC) to investigate the judgement of the Rivers State High Court, which reinstated the former members of the state House of Assembly.

“We have faith that the people of Rivers State will receive the justice they rightfully deserve. Regardless of who is promoting and endorsing it, the illegality of this form of behaviour should not be tolerated.”

