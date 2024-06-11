Plateau State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Musa Ibrahim Ashoms has emerged as the state chairman of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) in a keenly contested election on Tuesday.

In his acceptance speech, Ashom said the outcome of the election was a reflection of the confidence the people reposed in him to take the committee to the next level and promised to make the police community relations committee in the state responsive to the aspirations of the people of the state.

He promised to work in tandem with communities to fish out criminal elements in conjunction with the police adding that the role of police is vital as the link between the police and the community.

Ashoms added that his tenancy will bring new ideas and innovation to see that the committee functions effectively and for the purpose for which it’s established adding that as the official spokesman of the state, he will bring PCRC closer to the government and procure every incentive to make the committee work better

He said, “We are going to bring new ideas and new innovations like we have made our research about the committee. There is a lot that we need to do as the role PCRC plays is unique.

“We are going to work in tandem with all the divisions to ensure that people get to know about PCRC as communities are more comfortable in giving information to fellow civilians.

“We are going to gather information and share it with the relevant security agencies, especially the police. So we are the first point of call. We have the first right of refusal when it comes to gathering information and of course, gathering intelligence.

“So you can see the calibre of persons here. We have traditional rulers, we have businessmen, we have civil servants. We have people that are independent. We have a collage of great Plateau people. And we’re going to use that connection, we’re going to use that synergy to work in the interest of the people.”

In the keenly contested election held at the Police officers’ mess, Jos, Ashoms defeated the former deputy chairman, Dr Irene Piential, by 67 to 39 votes.

