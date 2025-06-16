Group seeks Oyo govt, EFCC intervention over alleged forgery

A forum, Justice Mandate Group, has called on the Oyo State Government to initiate a thorough investigation into an alleged document forgery and the unlawful hijacking of a housing project it originally approved for a company, Privus Crest Limited, in Oyo State.

Femi Adelaja, National Convener of the forum, made the demand in a statement on Monday.

Adelaja, who was silent on the company associated with the alleged document forgery, recalled that in 2019, the real beneficiary company, Privus Crest Limited, through a legitimate Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with the Oyo State Government, secured approval for an innovative housing initiative aimed at addressing the state’s housing deficit.

He, however, revealed that in a disturbing turn of events, a trusted associate of Privus Crest “forged official documents to transfer the project’s approval to another company.”

“What makes this situation particularly troubling is the apparent failure of due diligence by officials at the Oyo State Public Private Partnership Agency (OYSIPA), who reportedly accepted the forged documents without proper verification. This raises critical questions about accountability and oversight in government-backed business approvals.

“For four years, the rightful owners of the project have sought justice through multiple channels, including petitions to law enforcement agencies and attempts at mediation. Yet, despite these efforts, the matter remains unresolved, leaving a cloud of uncertainty over the integrity of business dealings in the state.”

The Justice Mandate Group appealed to “the Oyo State Government, under the leadership of His Excellency Governor Seyi Makinde, to take immediate action by: Conducting a thorough and transparent investigation into how forged documents were accepted by OYSIPA.

“Ensuring that any officials found complicit in this matter face appropriate sanctions.

“Restoring the original approval to Privus Crest Limited or providing fair compensation for the hijacked project.”

The statement further called on the anti-graft agency, which it has petitioned, to take more than a passing interest in the case.

“This case is not just about one business dispute—it speaks to the broader challenges facing Nigeria’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. When fraudulent practices go unchecked, they discourage innovation, stifle investment, and erode public trust in governance.

“We call on relevant anti-corruption agencies, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to examine this matter closely. Oyo State has an opportunity to demonstrate its commitment to justice, transparency, and the protection of legitimate businesses.

“The Justice Mandate Group remains hopeful that the authorities will act swiftly to ensure that the right thing is done. Nigeria’s economic progress depends on a system that rewards hard work and punishes fraud—not one that allows deception to thrive.”

