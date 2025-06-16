CAN condemns Benue killings, demands urgent federal action, justice

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the latest wave of brutal attacks in Benue State, which claimed the lives of over 200 people, calling the massacre a national tragedy that demands immediate and decisive action from the Federal Government.

In a statement issued by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, CAN described the killings as senseless and horrific, lamenting the immeasurable pain inflicted on affected families and communities.

“These senseless killings have inflicted immeasurable pain on families, devastated communities, and further entrenched the insecurity threatening our nation.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved and pray for the peaceful repose of the departed souls”, the statement read.

CAN expressed deep concern over the recurring nature of such attacks in Benue, often linked to armed groups, and criticised what it described as a prolonged failure by the authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“For too long, the people of Benue have been subjected to recurrent assaults, without meaningful intervention or justice. This persistent failure to safeguard citizens and bring perpetrators to account has emboldened attackers and prolonged the cycle of violence,” CAN said.

The Christian body urged the Federal Government to act swiftly by deploying reinforced security forces to protect the most vulnerable communities. It also called for the possible declaration of a state of emergency in the hardest-hit areas.

“We demand the immediate deployment of reinforced security personnel… and, if necessary, the declaration of a state of emergency in the most affected areas,” CAN said.

In addition to security measures, the association insisted on a full-scale investigation into the attacks and the prosecution of all those responsible.

“Justice must prevail to break the grip of impunity fuelling these atrocities,” the statement emphasized.

CAN also appealed to the international community to assist efforts aimed at restoring peace and rebuilding trust in Benue State.

“The Christian Association of Nigeria remains unwavering in its commitment to defending the sanctity of life and advocating for the protection and dignity of all Nigerians. May peace be restored, and may justice roll down like waters”, CAN added.

