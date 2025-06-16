Rep Zubairu disburses N97m scholarship to students in Zamfara

A member of the Federal House of Representatives in Zamfara State, Hon. Dr Abdulmalik Zubairu Bungudu, has disbursed ₦97 million for the payment of scholarships to students from his constituency in the state.

In a statement issued on Monday, the chief spokesperson to the lawmaker, Aminu Lawal Bungudu, said the disbursement marked the second phase of the scholarship programme to students of various tertiary institutions across Nigeria by Hon. Abdulmalik Zubairu Bungudu.

“This is in addition to ₦120 million earlier paid by the lawmaker in the first phase of the 2025 Bungudu/Maru scholarship and studies project,” he explained.

During the flag-off exercise held on Sunday, Hon. Dr Zannan Bungudu, who was represented by the Chairman, Coordinating Committee, Hon. Bashir Bello Auki, said the programme was designed for all indigenes of the constituency, regardless of political party affiliation.

“When it comes to education especially this scholarship matter, every constituents is entitled to benefit irrespective of political affiliation,” Zannan Bungudu explained.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Scholarship and Education Committee, Muhammad Lawal Adamu, gave a highlight of the scholarship scheme and the modalities employed to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

“This time around the committee wrote to Management/Registrars of all the tertiary institutions in Nigeria requesting for data of all indigenes of Bungudu/Maru LGAs who applied and registered in such institutions.”

He further highlighted that, in the second phase, the Kaduna zone had 614 students, Sokoto zone 622, College of Education (COE) Maru 755, and Abdu Gusau Polytechnic Talata Mafara had 558 students.

“University students are paid ₦40,000 each while Polytechnic and Monotechnic students were given ₦30,000 each,” he revealed.

