Greywolf Empire launches new office in Ibadan

A media and branding organisation, GreyWolf Empire launched a new branch office in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital on Saturday.

Speaking during the official launch of the organisation, the branch’s communication manager, Lanre Onifade, explained that the newly opened office will be providing services in brand strategy, entertainment, media web solutions and digital marketing.

The organisation will also provide services in subsidiaries such as photography and videography, skill acquisition, event planning and management, travels and tours and gadget sales.

Onifade further stated that the organisation will also provide trainings for students, adding that GreyWolf Empire had already established three other branches across the country.

He noted that the organisation is targeted towards creating a once-in-a-life-time opportunity for people.

