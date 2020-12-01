Gowon: Reps kick against British House of Common over corruption allegation

The House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to communicate its displeasure to the Speaker of the British House of Commons over the allegations of corruption levelled against former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon during the debate on the #EndSARS protests and the attendant loss of life and property that followed in the aftermath of the demonstrations.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance on ‘The need to respond to the deliberate attempts by a member of the British House of Commons to cause crisis in Nigeria by making false allegations’ that Gen. Gowon took half of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) with him when he went on exile to the United Kingdom after he was toppled in a military coup,’ as sponsored by Hon. Yusuf Gagdi.

While noting that the allegation levelled against the ‘longest-serving Head of State in Nigeria’ was capable of inciting violence against him and causing a breach of the peace, Hon. Gadgi exonerated the former Head of State.

“The House notes that on the 23rd of November 2020, the British House of Commons acting on a petition organised by some Nigerians at home and abroad held a spectral session to debate the response by the Federal Government of Nigeria to the #EndSARS protests and the attendant loss of life and property that followed in the aftermath of the demonstrations.

“The House further Notes that during the debate, Tom Tugendhat, the Conservative Member of Parliament for Tonbridge and Malling and Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee of the House of Commons, had accused former Head of State of Nigeria, General Yakubu Gowon of taking half of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) with him when he went on exile to the United Kingdom after he was toppled in a military coup.

“The House is aware that Tom Tugendhat, MP did not at the time of speaking, provide any evidence to support the weighty allegations he had made against General Yakubu Gowon, and has not since the time of making these allegations, provided any evidence in support of his claims.

“The House is further aware that Tom Tugendhat, MP by his position as the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee of the House of Commons, and having himself served as an Army Officer rising to the rank of a Lt. Col in the Territorial Army understands that allegations of this nature, made without evidence and unsupported by any known fact can have an incendiary effect in a country like Nigeria.

“The House is concerned that the Member of Parliament made these remark for the record in the House of Commons without due regard to the many years of cordial relationship between our two countries and without first using other diplomatic channels available to him to ascertain the veracity of his position or to seek evidence in support of the claims he intended to make in parliament.

“The House is disturbed that despite the barrage of condemnations by well-meaning and right-thinking people from all over the world and an official request for retraction by the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria neither Tom Tugendhat, MP nor the government he represents has thought it fit and proper to act to correct the inconsiderate and dangerous statements of Jar Tugendhat, MP.

“The House is further disturbed that the recalcitrance of Tom Tugendhat MP in this matter gives credence to suggestions in certain quarters that the careless utterance was not made in error, but rather is a calculated attempt to exploit the faultlines of the Nigerian society to create conflict, exacerbate crises and create a condition that make governing doubtful, and progress impossible.”

Hon. Gadgi also underscored the need for Nigeria to demand that the Member of Parliament, Tom Tugendhat, offer a public apology to General Yakubu Gowon and the people and government of Nigeria for making claims in parliament that are capable of creating conflict, and breaching the peace in Nigeria.

In the bid to address the crisis, he urged the House to invite the British High Commissioner to the Federal Republic of Nigeria to explain to this House why despite demands made by citizens and governments alike, the Government of Great Britain has failed to offer an apology for the actions of Tom Tugendhat, MP and Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee of the House of Commons, knowing fully well the effect such a statement can have in a country such as ours.

On his part, Hon. Kingsley Chinda proposed an amendment to the prayer of the motion to urge the Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Relations and Foreign Affairs to investigate the issue as the statement emanated from the committee level and is not the official position of the entire British parliament.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the House, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila noted that the statement was indeed unfortunate as statements in parliament should be used as shields for the people and not as swords aiming at sowing discord among nations and people.

He, therefore, affirmed that the resolution as made by the House will be conveyed to the British parliament accordingly.

