Rep hands over projects to Irepo/Olorunsogo/Oorelope communities

The member representing Irepo/Olorunsogo/Oorelope Federal Constituency of Oyo State in the House of Representatives, Honourable Olumide Abiodun Ojerinde, has handed completed projects over to some communities in his constituency and charged them to own the projects and take care of them.

The projects include 45 solar-powered street lights and solar-powered boreholes delivered to Igbeti, Kisi and Igboho towns in his constituency.

While handing the street light over to Igbeti and Kisi, at a ceremony in Igbeti, Ojerinde explained that accountability, good governance and sincere representation were the hallmarks of democratic representation and said he would ensure these in order to carry his people along.

Ojerinde, who was represented by his Senior Legislative Aide, Dr Abayomi Ogunnowo, stated that the projects were the beginning of numerous other projects lined up to bring development to the communities in the constituency.

He said: “We are in for serious business. We are in to change the narratives. This is just the first batch of projects and that contractors will still move to Olorunsogo and Irepo local government areas immediately the installation of the street light is completed. We would not stop bringing good tidings to our people.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr James Dada, vice chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state representing the party’s chairman, and Alhaji Yekeen Awoyale, chairman of APC in Irepo Local Government, commended Ojerinde for the projects and urged him not to relent in doing the good work he had started for the towns in his constituency.

Community leader and vice chairman of Igbeti-toro, Mr Adelodun Olatunji; and the representative of Kajola Progressive Union (KPU), Mr Akande Adedokun, who represented their communities, noted the efforts of Honourable Ojerinde to make his constituency better and urged him to make his works more known through adequate publicity.

While taking delivery of the solar-powered borehole in Igboho, representative of Ifelodun Omo Igboho, Mr Badmus Imran Oloyoyo, thanked Hon Ojerinde for providing water for his people at a time like this, when there is scarcity of water.

Chairman of the APC in Oorelope Local Government, Alhaji Wahab Jisoro, and Deacon Simon Alaba described the lawmaker as “a worthy ambassador of the area” and called on all interests in the party to support Ojerinde.

While handing the keys to the community leaders, the contractor said the love for the people of this federal Constituency made Hon. Olumide to channel his allowances to this constituency projects unlike other representatives who divert such allowance into their personal accounts.

Community leaders including the secretary of KPU, Mr Y. A. Awoyale; APC Women Leader in Irepo Local Government, Mujidat Yusuf among the dignitaries at the ceremony.